TKH N : TKF secures Baltic Eagle cable contract with Van Oord

TKF has signed a contract with Van Oord for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. For this project TKF will supply approximately 79 km 66 kV inter- array cables.

Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle project is being developed 30 km northeast of the island of Rügen, located in the German waters of the Baltic Sea. The contracted scope for TKF in Baltic Eagle includes the manufacturing and delivery of Aluminum conductor inter-array cables and corresponding accessories. Van Oord will transport and install the foundations and ensure the supply, transport and installation of the inter-array cables. The offshore works for the Baltic Eagle project will commence in 2023.

For our Baltic Eagle project, we are once again entering into cooperation with TKF. TKF is a reliable supplier of high quality cables with a tailor-made design which will meet all our client requirements. We look forward to the cooperation with TKF.

Henk-Jan van Dijk, Project Director Van Oord

'We are very pleased that Van Oord is once again calling on our expertise, this time for the Baltic Eagle project in the German Baltic Sea. We are proud that we can make a contribution to the European target for CO₂ reduction with our unique Premium Dry cable design'.

Walter Heerts, Business Line Director Building & Industry

The project, which will cover an area of 40 km², is expected to be completed in 2024. With a production capacity of 476 MW, the Baltic Eagle wind farm will deliver renewable energy to 475,000 households and at the same time saving nearly 1 million tons of CO₂ annually.

Since its founding in 1930, TKF has developed from a cable manufacturer to a technologically leading supplier of connectivity solutions. With a complete portfolio of cables, systems and services, we offer customers worldwide solutions for creating safe and reliable energy and data connections.

In the area of offshore wind energy, TKF is an innovative player, providing tailor-made solutions. TKF focusses on time, cost and risk reduction with state-of-the-art technologies for array cables and innovative subsea cable solutions. We offer both standard and tailor-made solutions including accessories and connectors. Our subsea cable solutions are manufactured and type tested to the latest IEC and Cigré standards.