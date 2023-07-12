TKH Group N.V. (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets. Automation, digitalization, and electrification are the key drivers for the group's innovations. Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated systems for smart connectivity (46.2% of net sales; energy connectivity and fibre optic connectivity systems for data and communication networks), smart vision (27.1%; machine vision and security vision systems) and smart manufacturing (26.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24.7%), Europe (44.1%), Asia (14.8%), North America (12.9%) and other (3.5%).