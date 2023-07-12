TKH Group N.V.
TKH Group N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date11 jul 2023 - 20:41
Statutory nameTKH Group N.V.
TitleUpdate Share Buyback 11-07-2023
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202307110000000011_14. Update Share Buyback 11-07-2023.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 12 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TKH Group NV published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 07:36:02 UTC.