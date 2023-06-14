Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:45:08 2023-06-14 am EDT
47.62 EUR   +0.42%
03:35aTkh N : Update Share Buyback 13-06-2023
PU
06/13Tkh N : Update Share Buyback June 13, 2023
PU
06/07Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 06-06-2023
PU
Summary 
Summary

TKH N : Update Share Buyback 13-06-2023

06/14/2023 | 03:35am EDT
TKH Group N.V.
TKH Group N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date13 jun 2023 - 20:50
Statutory nameTKH Group N.V.
TitleUpdate Share Buyback 13-06-2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 927 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
Net income 2023 150 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2023 427 M 461 M 461 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 6 198
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Rokus L. van Iperen Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carin W. Gorter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.27.61%2 024
KEYENCE CORPORATION36.99%121 982
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE27.17%100 386
EATON CORPORATION PLC23.52%77 273
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.34%49 223
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)22.89%36 747
