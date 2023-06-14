|
TKH N : Update Share Buyback 13-06-2023
Registration date13 jun 2023 - 20:50
Date last update: 14 June 2023
|Sales 2023
|
1 927 M
2 081 M
2 081 M
|Net income 2023
|
150 M
162 M
162 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
427 M
461 M
461 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
|
-
-
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|-
|EV / Sales 2024
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|6 198
|Free-Float
|85,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
