Update Share Buyback - AFM notification November 24, 2023

TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM") that the number of (depositary receipts of) shares held in own (depositary receipts of) shares exceeded the notification threshold of 5% of the issued capital, in accordance with regulatory requirements regarding substantial holdings. The number of depositary receipts of shares held by TKH per the end of November 24, 2023, was 2,114,168.

These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, as communicated on September 29, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.

The intention is to execute the program within a period of four months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing volume of 20% of the daily trading volume. TKH has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the TKH shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of TKH.

TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Thursday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuybackoctober2023/