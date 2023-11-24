TKH N : Update Share Buyback - AFM notification November 24, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST
Update Share Buyback - AFM notification November 24, 2023
TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM") that the number of (depositary receipts of) shares held in own (depositary receipts of) shares exceeded the notification threshold of 5% of the issued capital, in accordance with regulatory requirements regarding substantial holdings. The number of depositary receipts of shares held by TKH per the end of November 24, 2023, was 2,114,168.
These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, as communicated on September 29, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.
The intention is to execute the program within a period of four months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing volume of 20% of the daily trading volume. TKH has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the TKH shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of TKH.
TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Thursday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuybackoctober2023/
TKH Group N.V. (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets. Automation, digitalization, and electrification are the key drivers for the group's innovations.
Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated systems for smart connectivity (46.2% of net sales; energy connectivity and fibre optic connectivity systems for data and communication networks), smart vision (27.1%; machine vision and security vision systems) and smart manufacturing (26.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24.7%), Europe (44.1%), Asia (14.8%), North America (12.9%) and other (3.5%).