Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:20 2023-04-18 am EDT
47.14 EUR   +0.81%
12:18pTkh N : Update Share Buyback April 18, 2023
PU
04/11Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 11-04-2023
PU
04/11Tkh N : Update Share Buyback April 11, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TKH N : Update Share Buyback April 18, 2023

04/18/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update Share Buyback April 18, 2023

Update share buyback TKH

TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 21,547 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from April 11, 2023 up to and including April 17, 2023, for € 994,234 and at an average share price of € 46.14.

These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, announced on March 7, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.

It is the intention to execute the program within a period of 4 months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing volume of 10% of the trading volume.

TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Tuesday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuyback

Attachments

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TKH GROUP N.V.
12:18pTkh N : Update Share Buyback April 18, 2023
PU
04/11Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 11-04-2023
PU
04/11Tkh N : Update Share Buyback April 11, 2023
PU
04/04Tkh N : TKH commences  25 million share buyback program
PU
04/04Tkh N : commences  25 million share buyback program
PU
03/14Tkh N : Invitation and information AGM 2023 TKH Group N.V. - April 25, 2023
PU
03/13Tkh N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/13Tkh N : Publication TKH Annual Report 2022
PU
03/13Tkh N : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/08Tkh N : 2022 Annual Results Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TKH GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 902 M 2 077 M 2 077 M
Net income 2023 142 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2023 424 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 1 917 M 2 093 M 2 093 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 198
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,76 €
Average target price 52,63 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Rokus L. van Iperen Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carin W. Gorter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.25.83%2 093
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.89%112 116
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.80%92 421
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.10%64 981
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.87%49 472
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)16.14%34 865
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer