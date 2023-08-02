Update share buyback TKH

TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 19,639 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from July 25, 2023 up to and including July 31, 2023, for € 925,581 and at an average share price of € 47.13.

These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, announced on March 7, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.

It is the intention to execute the program within a period of 4 months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing daily volume of 10% of the trading volume.

TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Tuesday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuyback