TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 14,584 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from August 22, 2023 up to and including August 28, 2023, for € 607,069 and at an average share price of € 41.63.
These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, announced on March 7, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.
It is the intention to execute the program within a period of 4 months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing daily volume of 10% of the trading volume.
TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Tuesday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuyback
TKH Group N.V. (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets. Automation, digitalization, and electrification are the key drivers for the group's innovations.
Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated systems for smart connectivity (46.2% of net sales; energy connectivity and fibre optic connectivity systems for data and communication networks), smart vision (27.1%; machine vision and security vision systems) and smart manufacturing (26.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24.7%), Europe (44.1%), Asia (14.8%), North America (12.9%) and other (3.5%).