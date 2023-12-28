TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 19,053 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from December 22, 2023 up to and including December 27, 2023, for an amount of € 752,884 and at an average share price of € 39.52.
These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, as communicated on September 29, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.
The intention is to execute the program within a period of four months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing volume of 20% of the daily trading volume. TKH has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the TKH shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of TKH.
TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Thursday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuybackoctober2023/
TKH Group N.V. (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets. Automation, digitalization, and electrification are the key drivers for the group's innovations.
Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated systems for smart connectivity (46.2% of net sales; energy connectivity and fibre optic connectivity systems for data and communication networks), smart vision (27.1%; machine vision and security vision systems) and smart manufacturing (26.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24.7%), Europe (44.1%), Asia (14.8%), North America (12.9%) and other (3.5%).