  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:23 2023-06-20 am EDT
45.00 EUR   -1.45%
12:06pTkh N : Update Share Buyback June 20, 2023
PU
06/19Tkh N : TKF awarded cable supply contract offshore wind park Taiwan
PU
06/14Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 13-06-2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TKH N : Update Share Buyback June 20, 2023

06/20/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Update Share Buyback June 20, 2023

Update share buyback TKH

TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 13,471 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from June 13, 2023 up to and including June 19, 2023, for € 629,417 and at an average share price of € 46.72.

These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, announced on March 7, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.

It is the intention to execute the program within a period of 4 months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing daily volume of 10% of the trading volume.

TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Tuesday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuyback

Attachments

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 927 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
Net income 2023 150 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2023 427 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 6 198
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Rokus L. van Iperen Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carin W. Gorter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.22.87%2 024
KEYENCE CORPORATION36.31%119 839
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.79%99 653
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.86%76 236
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.00%49 955
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)41.57%42 178
