  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:15 2023-06-06 am EDT
46.52 EUR   -0.94%
PU
06/01Tkh N : Investor Presentation June 2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 30-05-2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TKH N : Update Share Buyback June 6, 2023

06/07/2023 | 01:46am EDT
Update share buyback TKH

TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 34,564 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from May 30, 2023 up to and including June 5, 2023, for € 1,625,927 and at an average share price of € 47.04.

These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, announced on March 7, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.

It is the intention to execute the program within a period of 4 months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing daily volume of 10% of the trading volume.

TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Tuesday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuyback

Attachments

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 05:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 927 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
Net income 2023 150 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2023 427 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 1 907 M 2 039 M 2 039 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 198
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,52 €
Average target price 53,25 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Rokus L. van Iperen Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carin W. Gorter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.25.19%2 039
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.08%123 254
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.58%98 102
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.87%73 111
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.07%47 172
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)22.29%36 367
