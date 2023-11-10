Update share buyback TKH

TKH Group N.V. ("TKH") today reports that it has repurchased 62,179 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from November 3, 2023 up to and including November 9, 2023, for an amount of € 2,198,272 and at an average share price of € 35.35.

These repurchases takes place within the framework of the share buyback program, as communicated on September 29, 2023 for an amount of € 25 million.

The intention is to execute the program within a period of four months, within the conditions set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, with a maximum purchasing volume of 20% of the daily trading volume. TKH has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the TKH shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of TKH.

TKH publishes on a weekly basis every Thursday, an overview of the progress of the program on its website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuybackoctober2023/