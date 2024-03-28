At last week's Tire Technology Expo in Hannover, TKH's subsidiary VMI introduced Foreign Object Detection on the VMI MAXX tire building machines.

This in-line, high speed detection system utilizes a high resolution camera to detect foreign objects in tread material. A superfast AI algorithm analyzes images in real-time which ensures extremely high levels of accuracy and minimizes the number of false-positive alarms, resulting in optimized levels of productivity, lower scrap rates, and minimizes usage of energy and raw materials. This newly developed option is the result of successful cooperation between VMI, Chromasens, LMI, TKH AI and TKH technology, all part of the TKH Group.

VMI's theme for this year's Tire Technology Expo was "Smart tire building … inspired by AI", introducing smart solutions that optimize tire building and address the challenges the industry is facing. Besides the foreign object detection, new advanced vision systems, self-learning AI algorithms and self-adjusting processes were introduced, contributing to improved flexibility, higher accuracy and consistency.

Haaksbergen, March 28, 2024