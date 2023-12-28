TKH Group NV ("TKH") today announces the completion of the execution of the share buyback program amounting to a total of € 25 million, as communicated on September 29, 2023.

TKH has repurchased 681,584 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from October 13, 2023 up to and including December 27, 2023, for € 25,000,001 and at an average share price of € 36.68.

An overview of the weekly progress of the share buyback program is published on the website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuybackoctober2023/