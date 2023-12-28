TKH N : completed € 25 million share buyback program October 2023
TKH completed € 25 million share buyback program October 2023
TKH Group NV ("TKH") today announces the completion of the execution of the share buyback program amounting to a total of € 25 million, as communicated on September 29, 2023.
TKH has repurchased 681,584 of its own depositary receipts of shares in the period from October 13, 2023 up to and including December 27, 2023, for € 25,000,001 and at an average share price of € 36.68.
An overview of the weekly progress of the share buyback program is published on the website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/sharebuybackoctober2023/
TKH Group N.V. (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets. Automation, digitalization, and electrification are the key drivers for the group's innovations.
Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated systems for smart connectivity (46.2% of net sales; energy connectivity and fibre optic connectivity systems for data and communication networks), smart vision (27.1%; machine vision and security vision systems) and smart manufacturing (26.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24.7%), Europe (44.1%), Asia (14.8%), North America (12.9%) and other (3.5%).