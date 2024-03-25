TKH Group N.V. ("TKH"), today announced it has convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") 2024 and published the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda includes:

Proposal to re-appoint Mrs. Schöningh (Dutch, 1963) as member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 7, 2024.

Proposal to appoint Mrs. Peek (Dutch, 1969) as member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 7, 2024. The term of Mr. Van Iperen as member of the Supervisory Board will end at the close of the AGM 2024, in accordance with the applicable retirement schedule, reaching the maximum term of office at the AGM 2024.

The agenda furthermore includes:

Proposals to adopt an amended Remuneration Policy for the Executive Board and an amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board.

A number of recurring items, such as the 2023 Remuneration Report as included in the 2023 Annual Report (advisory vote), and the proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held at 't Hagen, Scholtenhagenweg 36, Haaksbergen, the Netherlands, on Tuesday May 7, 2024, beginning at 1:30 p.m. (CEST). This AGM will be conducted in the Dutch language.

The complete agenda with explanatory notes, the 2023 Annual Report, the nominations to the Supervisory Board, the proposed Remuneration Policies and other information relevant for the AGM are available on the TKH website: https://www.tkhgroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/meeting-of-shareholders/.

Haaksbergen, March 25, 2024