TKH Group NV ("TKH") announces the divestment of EKB Groep BV ("EKB") to Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, the Eiffage Group's energy systems business. EKB holds a strong position in both panel building and industrial automation in the process and manufacturing industries. The turnover of EKB, part of TKH's Smart Manufacturing segment, totaled €35.5 million in 2023 with an EBITA of €2.6 million and 199 FTE; EKB operates mainly in The Netherlands. This acquisition consolidates the expertise in industrial automation of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes in the Netherlands, critical for meeting the growing demand induced by the energy transition and digitalization.

The divestment of EKB will result in a one-off net profit contribution of about €11 million for TKH. The transaction is subject to further regulatory approval and is expected to be closed in Q3 2024.

Alexander van der Lof, CEO of TKH Group:"The divestment of EKB is part of TKH's Accelerate 2025 strategy, in which we focus on higher return on sales activities through differentiating proprietary technologies. For EKB, we believe that the next stage of growth can be best achieved outside of TKH. With their complementing activities, Eiffage offers a perfect environment for EKB to achieve the next phase of growth."

Ludovic Duplan, Chairman of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes: "EKB's expertise, high quality service levels and strong position in the Dutch industrial automation market enables the strengthening of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes' ability to offer digital solutions to support our customers' industrial processes."

Haaksbergen, July 16, 2024