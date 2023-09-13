TKF, a technologically leading supplier of connectivity solutions and part of TKH Group N.V., on September 6th has officially opened its new production facility for fibre optic cables in Rawicz, Poland in the presence of local employees, customers, building partners and the Mayor of Rawicz. The opening of this state-of-the-art factory is an important milestone for TKF.

With this new facility, TKF doubles its fibre optic cable production capacity in Europe, partially replacing production capacity in China. The new location in Poland offers a state-of-the-art production facility to supply Europe with innovative fibre optic cable solutions. The total production location covers an area of 10,000 m2, dedicated to fibre optic cable production. The new plant is adding more than 75 full-time jobs at the site. The construction of the new facility started in March 2022 and has become operational just one and a half years later.

The new facility is in line with TKF's commitment towards a sustainable future. The new building is designed to match ESG goals, which includes, among others, the use of a state-of-the-art UV LED, LED lighting and solar power.

"Our expansion is an exciting move for TKF", says Wim Bank. "By significantly increasing capacity within the European Union, we enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customers and strengthen our European competitiveness" said Wim Bank, Telecom Director at TKF.

The new cable factory has been realized in close cooperation with C&C Partners and is at the same location as E&E Cable Solutions, both companies are part of technology company TKH Group N.V.

Haaksbergen, September 13th, 2023