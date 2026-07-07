The German group has cleared a major hurdle with a project that could become the largest order in its history, which will materially strengthen its long-term visibility. The stock is up 0.2% this morning in Frankfurt, after already jumping 11% the day before on the first rumors about the deal, while Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, the big losers in the tender, fell 5% and 22%, respectively.

TKMS has won the Canadian contract for 12 Type 212CD attack submarines intended for the Arctic. The deal is expected to total over $12bn over ten years, with an additional, potentially very substantial amount for maintenance over several decades. South Korea's Hanwha is the big loser from this tender.



This project paves the way for a long-term strategic partnership between Canada, Germany and Norway, with a government-to-government cooperation framework aimed at developing a sovereign industrial support capability in Canada and strengthening interoperability within NATO.



For TKMS, this potential order would increase its backlog by over 50%, supporting its profitable growth trajectory. The group expects to deliver the first submarine in 2033.



According to the estimates presented, the proposal would generate C$167bn (about €103bn) in total economic activity, C$86bn (€53bn) in economic spillovers and more than 650,000 job-years in Canada over the life of the program.



For the record, TKMS 212 CD class submarines are essentially identical to those already sold to Germany and Norway. Key suppliers include Kongsberg, Hensoldt and, unsurprisingly, MTU (Rolls-Royce) for diesel propulsion.



The financial terms are not expected to be known before negotiations are complete, which is expected by early 2028. It is nevertheless good news for Thyssenkrupp, whose 51% stake in TKMS is now its most highly valued asset.



''With a backlog like this (€30bn), the group has more than 10 years of revenue visibility. Over the medium term, submarine sales also provide visibility over the submarine's life (30-40 years), enabling the group to bill for maintenance and upgrade services,'' analysts at All Invest Securities say.



Following this development, DZ Bank reiterates its 'hold' rating on Thyssenkrupp shares, TKMS' parent company, with an unchanged price target price of €11.



According to DZ Bank, the selection of TKMS as the preferred supplier for Canada's submarine program is a positive step, even if it does not yet amount to a final contract. The research house notes that final negotiations must now be concluded, with a signing expected by the end of 2026.



The broker believes that the project, which could cover twelve 212CD submarines, would strengthen TKMS' long-term visibility and could lift its backlog by more than 50%. Bringing Canada onto the 212CD platform alongside Germany and Norway should also generate economies of scale and reduce technical risks.



DZ Bank nonetheless sees a limited near-term impact on its forecasts, with earnings benefits expected in several years and some of the good news already priced in by the market.