Tickets for Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9. This marks the fifth state that NXT will tour in 2023.

Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.

NXT Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks” Lorenzo, Bron Breakker, and more.

NXT Deadline will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

