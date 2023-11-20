Communiqué officiel de TKO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 170 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls webcasts, as well as our Investor Relations site at investor.tkogrp.com. TKO may also use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about TKO when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.tkogrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120670132/en/