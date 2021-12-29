Log in
TL Natural Gas : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

12/29/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8536)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the announcement of TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited dated 30 September 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the resignation of an independent non- executive director. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Board announces that Mr. Yeung Chun Yue David ("Mr. Yeung") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the audit and risk management committee of the Company with effect from 29 December 2021.

The biographical details of Mr. Yeung are as follows:

Mr. Yeung Chun Yue David (楊振宇), aged 40, has over 17 years of experience in accounting and tax advisory. Mr. Yeung has been an executive director of Hatcher Group Limited (Stock Code: 8365) since July 2021. From September 2017 to July 2021, he had been the managing partner and director of D & Partners CPA Limited. From July 2004 to September 2017, he worked in Cheng & Cheng Limited, Certified Public Accountants with his last position as a director. Mr. Yeung has been an independent non-executive director of Nexion Technologies Limited (stock code: 8420) since 10 September 2020; SANVO Fine Chemicals Group Limited (stock code: 301) since 13 December 2019; and Aeso Holding Limited (stock code: 8341) since 12 April 2019.

Mr. Yeung graduated from City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor of business administration in accountancy in November 2004. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Tax Adviser of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He is currently a committee member of the Panyu Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Mr. Yeung has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of three years effective from 29 December 2021, subject to retirement from office by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company and vacation of office in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Yeung is entitled to receive a director's fee of RMB60,000 per annum or a pro-rata amount for any incomplete year, which was determined by the Board based on the recommendation of the remuneration committee of the Company by reference to his duties and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions.

The Company has received a written confirmation of independence according to Rule 5.09 of the GEM Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yeung does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yeung (i) does not hold other positions in the Group, (ii) does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) of the Company, and (iii) has not held any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are or have been listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yeung has confirmed that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rule 17.50(2)(h) to (v) of the GEM Listing Rules in relation to her appointment as an independent non-executive Director, and the Company is not aware of any other matters relating to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Yeung for joining the Board.

By Order of the Board

TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited

LIU Yong Cheng

Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIU Yong Cheng, Mr. LIU Yong Qiang and Mr. LIU Chunde as executive Directors; and Mr. YEUNG Chun Yue David, Ms. LUO Hongru and Ms. ZENG Li as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.tl-cng.com.

TL Natural Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 16:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
