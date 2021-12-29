TL Natural Gas : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Company has received a written confirmation of independence according to Rule 5.09 of the GEM Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yeung does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yeung (i) does not hold other positions in the Group, (ii) does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) of the Company, and (iii) has not held any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are or have been listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yeung has confirmed that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rule 17.50(2)(h) to (v) of the GEM Listing Rules in relation to her appointment as an independent non-executive Director, and the Company is not aware of any other matters relating to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Yeung for joining the Board.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIU Yong Cheng, Mr. LIU Yong Qiang and Mr. LIU Chunde as executive Directors; and Mr. YEUNG Chun Yue David, Ms. LUO Hongru and Ms. ZENG Li as independent non-executive Directors.
