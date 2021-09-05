TL Natural Gas : HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8536)

This announcement is made by TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of the high concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as at 18 August 2021.

HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

The Company noted that an announcement (the "SFC Announcement") was published by the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") on 3 September 2021.

As disclosed in the SFC Announcement, the SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that, as at 18 August 2021, a group of 18 shareholders held an aggregate of 71,007,500 shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 40.06% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with 93,750,000 Shares (representing 52.89% of the issued Shares) held by two substantial shareholders of the Company, represented 92.95% of the issued Shares as at 18 August 2021. Therefore, only 12,497,500 Shares (representing 7.05% of the issued Shares) were held by other Shareholders.