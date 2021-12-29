TL Natural Gas : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8536)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
LIU Yong Cheng (Chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company) LIU Yong Qiang
LIU Chunde
Independent non-executive Directors
YEUNG Chun Yue David
LUO Hongru
ZENG Li
There are three Board committees. The table below provides the membership information of these committees on which the Board members serve.
|
|
Audit and risk
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
|
management
|
committee
|
committee
|
|
committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Yong Cheng
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Yong Qiang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Chunde
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YEUNG Chun Yue David
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUO Hongru
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
ZENG Li
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
-
Member of the relevant Board committees