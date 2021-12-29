Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    8536   KYG889141175

TL NATURAL GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8536)
  Report
TL Natural Gas : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

12/29/2021 | 11:47am EST
TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8536)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

LIU Yong Cheng (Chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company) LIU Yong Qiang

LIU Chunde

Independent non-executive Directors

YEUNG Chun Yue David

LUO Hongru

ZENG Li

There are three Board committees. The table below provides the membership information of these committees on which the Board members serve.

Audit and risk

Remuneration

Nomination

management

committee

committee

committee

LIU Yong Cheng

M

C

LIU Yong Qiang

LIU Chunde

YEUNG Chun Yue David

C

LUO Hongru

M

C

M

ZENG Li

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 29 December 2021

Disclaimer

TL Natural Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 16:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
