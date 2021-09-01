TL Natural Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL BUSINESS COOPERATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8536)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

POTENTIAL BUSINESS COOPERATION

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

The Board is pleased to announce that on 1 September 2021 (after trading hours), Tonglin Gas entered into the MOU with Ruichuang New Energy, pursuant to which the parties agreed to cooperate in the construction and operation of electric vehicle charging business in the commercial areas of Guangzhou, the PRC. According to the MOU, the terms and conditions of the potential business cooperation between Tonglin Gas and Ruichuang New Energy will be subject to the execution of the formal agreement(s) to be entered between the parties. Tonglin Gas and Ruichuang New Energy further agreed that it and its respective affiliates shall not directly or indirectly discuss, negotiate or enter into any form of agreement or arrangement with any third party relating to the potential business cooperation for an exclusive period of a month from the date of the MOU.

BACKGROUND OF RUICHUANG NEW ENERGY

Ruichuang New Energy is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the design, construction and operation of electric vehicle charging stations in the PRC. As at the date of this announcement, Ruichuang New Energy is owned as to 40%, 25%, 20%, 10% and 5% by Huang Ruicheng (黃銳城), Zhou Guangjian (周光 健), Li Ping (黎萍), Qiu Yong (邱勇) and Cen Guoping (岑國平), respectively. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Ruichuang New Energy and its ultimate beneficial owner is an independent third party independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).