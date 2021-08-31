DGAP-NVR : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-31 / 11:39 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2021 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 3. New total number of voting rights: 112.562.066

