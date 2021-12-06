Log in
    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delisting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021

12/06/2021 | 02:55pm EST
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Real Estate
Delisting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021

06.12.2021 / 20:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Delisting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021

Berlin, December 6, 2021 - Today, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) informed TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4, WKN: A12B8Z) that its delisting application has been approved. The TLG shares will be delisted from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with the stock exchange regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021. Thereafter, the TLG shares can no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

CONTACT

Armin Heidenreich
General Counsel
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
Email: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de		  
 

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.


06.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1254627

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1254627  06.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254627&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 347 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2020 491 M 554 M 554 M
Net Debt 2020 1 759 M 1 984 M 1 984 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,98x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 3 376 M 3 807 M 3 808 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 1,47%
Managers and Directors
Roy Vishnovizki Chief Executive Officer
Kathrin von Woisky Finance Director
Frank Roseen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ran Laufer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Maimon Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG36.88%3 988
CBRE GROUP, INC.59.31%32 319
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.76%21 389
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-60.45%15 323
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED62.06%12 135
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.98%8 368