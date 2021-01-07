PRESS RELEASE : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces appointment to the supervisory board

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces appointment to the supervisory board
2021-01-07 / 16:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Berlin, 07 January 2021 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company" or "TLG")
announces that Mr. David Maimon was appointed as a third member of the
supervisory board of the Company effective as of January 5, 2021 until the
next Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 28 May 2021.
Contact
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE
About the Company
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented
out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The
company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value
through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The
portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin,
Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG
IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also
because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified
employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual
locations. In 2020, TLG merged with Aroundtown SA (AT1) which is the
controlling shareholder of TLG.
