    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/30/2021 | 04:03am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-30 / 10:02 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 
 Hausvogteiplatz 12 
 10117 Berlin 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.10.2021 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 112.758.367

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 
              Hausvogteiplatz 12 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.tlg.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244993 2021-10-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2021 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

