Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TLG Immobilien AG    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TLG IMMOBILIEN : announces appointment to the supervisory board

01/07/2021 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces appointment to the supervisory board

07.01.2021 / 16:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Berlin, 07 January 2021 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company" or "TLG") announces that Mr. David Maimon was appointed as a third member of the supervisory board of the Company effective as of January 5, 2021 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 28 May 2021.

Contact
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE

About the Company

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations. In 2020, TLG merged with Aroundtown SA (AT1) which is the controlling shareholder of TLG.


07.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159195

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159195  07.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159195&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
10:52aTLG IMMOBILIEN : announces appointment to the supervisory board
EQ
10:51aPRESS RELEASE : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces appointment to the supervisory board
DJ
2020DGAP-NVR : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Tlg immobilien ag successfully completes construction for neo of..
DJ
2020TLG IMMOBILIEN : Successfully completes construction for neo office property in ..
EQ
2020TLG IMMOBILIEN : publishes offer document for public share buyback self-tender o..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG publishes offer document for public share buyb..
DJ
2020DGAP-ADHOC : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up..
DJ
2020TLG IMMOBILIEN : chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, ..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 251 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2020 222 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2020 1 624 M 1 992 M 1 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 2 565 M 3 149 M 3 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 9,56%
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,60 €
Last Close Price 22,86 €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Roseen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronny Schneider Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Ullrich Member-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Lurie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-0.35%3 149
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.1.68%31 573
CBRE GROUP, INC.-3.36%19 865
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-3.40%7 604
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.8.14%6 397
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-2.05%5 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ