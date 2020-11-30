TLG Immobilien : chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.



30.11.2020 / 23:38

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Sascha Hettrich, chairman of the supervisory board of TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"), has decided to step down from his position as chairman and member of the supervisory board for personal reasons, which will become effective once his vacancy on the supervisory board will be filled. Frank Roseen, a supervisory board member, has been appointed as the chairmen of the supervisory board of TLG.

Sascha Hettrich: "Today's success of TLG Immobilien AG is mainly due to a successful team performance and the high quality of the company's real estate properties. After the activity in the supervisory board of TLG, I dedicate myself in the future to other strategic challenges".

TLG would like to thank Sascha for his commitment, leadership and contribution to the company's success.

TLG today has published selected interim financial results for the 9M 2020 on its website under the link: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4180/financial-reports-2020.html

Contact

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE

About the Company

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.