Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TLG Immobilien AG    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TLG Immobilien : chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

11/30/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel
TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

30.11.2020 / 23:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Sascha Hettrich, chairman of the supervisory board of TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"), has decided to step down from his position as chairman and member of the supervisory board for personal reasons, which will become effective once his vacancy on the supervisory board will be filled. Frank Roseen, a supervisory board member, has been appointed as the chairmen of the supervisory board of TLG.

Sascha Hettrich: "Today's success of TLG Immobilien AG is mainly due to a successful team performance and the high quality of the company's real estate properties. After the activity in the supervisory board of TLG, I dedicate myself in the future to other strategic challenges".

TLG would like to thank Sascha for his commitment, leadership and contribution to the company's success.

TLG today has published selected interim financial results for the 9M 2020 on its website under the link: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4180/financial-reports-2020.html

Contact
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE

About the Company

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.


30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151716

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151716  30.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151716&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
05:39pTLG IMMOBILIEN : chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, ..
EQ
11:41aTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
11/25AD-HOC : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG adjusts forecast for Funds From Operations 2020
EQ
10/30TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
10/29TLG IMMOBILIEN : appoints additional member to management board and implements t..
EQ
10/07TLG IMMOBILIEN : successfully concluded first virtual general meeting, announces..
EQ
09/30TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
09/14TLG IMMOBILIEN : From Neutral to Buy by Jefferies
MD
08/31TLG IMMOBILIEN : Publishes invitation to annual general meeting 2020 and propose..
EQ
08/26TLG IMMOBILIEN : records solid operational performance and strong disposal activ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 251 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2020 222 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2020 1 991 M 2 373 M 2 373 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
Yield 2020 5,01%
Capitalization 2 363 M 2 824 M 2 817 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 9,55%
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,33 €
Last Close Price 21,06 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sascha Hettrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronny Schneider Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Ullrich Member-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Lurie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-25.98%2 825
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.141.80%25 311
CBRE GROUP, INC.-0.26%20 035
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-23.05%6 873
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION46.20%5 932
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.21.19%5 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ