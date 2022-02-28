Log in
    TOU   AU000000TOU2

TLOU ENERGY LIMITED

(TOU)
  Report
02/22 07:26:13 pm
0.035 AUD   +6.06%
Tlou Energy : Proposed issue of securities - TOU

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TLOU ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Convertible Notes

115,772,900

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

24/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

TLOU ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

79136739967

1.3

ASX issuer code

TOU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

Other (please specify in

24/3/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

comment section)

No

Comments

The Convertible Note agreement remains subject to a number of conditions the due date for completion of which is 24

personal

march 2022. However these conditions may be satisfied sooner than the date for determination.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Convertible Notes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type +Convertible debt securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 115,772,900

only

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

USN - US Dollar (Next day)

USN 0.04310

use

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security

0.060000

FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary

currency rate):

currency rate) Primary Currency rate

USN 0.71980000

personal

AUD 1.00

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

+Convertible debt securities details

These securities are:

Type of security

Convertible

Convertible note or bond

+Security currency

Face value

BWP - Pula

BWP 0.5000

Interest rate type

For

Fixed rate

Frequency of coupon/interest

First interest payment date

payments per year

Semi-annual

24/9/2022

Interest rate per annum

Is the interest rate per annum

7.75000 %

estimated at this time?

No

s128F of the Income Tax Assessment

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Act status applicable to the +security

Not applicable

Is the +security perpetual (ie. no

Maturity date

maturity date)?

24/3/2027

No

only

Select other features applicable to

the +security

None of the above

Is there a first trigger date on which a

right of conversion, redemption, call

or put can be exercised (whichever is

first)?

No

use

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the securities are converted, transformed or

exchanged

TOU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities that will be issued if the +securities are converted, transformed or exchanged (including, if

applicable, any interest)

115,772,900

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02460516-2A1342665?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

24/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

For

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

90,029,855

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TLOU Energy Limited published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
