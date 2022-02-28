Tlou Energy : Proposed issue of securities - TOU

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Convertible Notes
115,772,900
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
24/3/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of +Entity
TLOU ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
79136739967
1.3
ASX issuer code
TOU
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
28/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
only
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
Other (please specify in
24/3/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
comment section)
No
Comments
The Convertible Note agreement remains subject to a number of conditions the due date for completion of which is 24
personal
march 2022. However these conditions may be satisfied sooner than the date for determination.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Convertible Notes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type +Convertible debt securities
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 115,772,900
only
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
USN - US Dollar (Next day)
USN 0.04310
use
AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security
0.060000
FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary
currency rate):
currency rate) Primary Currency rate
USN 0.71980000
personal
AUD 1.00
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
+Convertible debt securities details
These securities are:
Type of security
Convertible
Convertible note or bond
+Security currency
Face value
BWP - Pula
BWP 0.5000
Interest rate type
For
Fixed rate
Frequency of coupon/interest
First interest payment date
payments per year
Semi-annual
24/9/2022
Interest rate per annum
Is the interest rate per annum
7.75000 %
estimated at this time?
No
s128F of the Income Tax Assessment
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Act status applicable to the +security
Not applicable
Is the +security perpetual (ie. no
Maturity date
maturity date)?
24/3/2027
No
only
Select other features applicable to
the +security
None of the above
Is there a first trigger date on which a
right of conversion, redemption, call
or put can be exercised (whichever is
first)?
No
use
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the securities are converted, transformed or
exchanged
TOU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities that will be issued if the +securities are converted, transformed or exchanged (including, if
applicable, any interest)
115,772,900
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
TLOU Energy Limited published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:25 UTC.