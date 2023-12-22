TLOU ENERGY LIMITED RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT)

GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 22 December, 2023

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting Proxy Votes (as at proxy close) Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable) No Short Description Strike For Against Discretionary Abstain For Against Abstain ** Result Y/N/NA (open votes) 1 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE LOAN TO NA 112,718,104 0 3,094,690 80,000 116,879,223 0 80,000 Carried ILC INVESTMENTS PTY LTD 97.33% 0.00% 2.67% 100.00% 0.00% 2 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE LOAN ILC NA 112,718,104 0 3,094,690 80,000 116,879,223 0 80,000 Carried BC PTY LTD 97.33% 0.00% 2.67% 100.00% 0.00%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item