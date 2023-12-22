TLOU ENERGY LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 22 December, 2023

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE LOAN

TO

NA

112,718,104

0

3,094,690

80,000

116,879,223

0

80,000

Carried

ILC INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

97.33%

0.00%

2.67%

100.00%

0.00%

2

APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE LOAN

ILC

NA

112,718,104

0

3,094,690

80,000

116,879,223

0

80,000

Carried

BC PTY LTD

97.33%

0.00%

2.67%

100.00%

0.00%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 22/12/2023

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

