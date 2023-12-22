TLOU ENERGY LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 22 December, 2023
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE LOAN
TO
NA
112,718,104
0
3,094,690
80,000
116,879,223
0
80,000
Carried
ILC INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
97.33%
0.00%
2.67%
100.00%
0.00%
2
APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE LOAN
ILC
NA
112,718,104
0
3,094,690
80,000
116,879,223
0
80,000
Carried
BC PTY LTD
97.33%
0.00%
2.67%
100.00%
0.00%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 22/12/2023
This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TLOU Energy Limited published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 14:10:13 UTC.