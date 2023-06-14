Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tlou Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOU   AU000000TOU2

TLOU ENERGY LIMITED

(TOU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:28:32 2023-06-13 am EDT
0.0370 AUD   +2.78%
09:32aTlou Energy updates on drilling, transmission work at Lesedi
AN
02:00aTlou Energy Limited Announces Drilling and Operational Update
CI
06/12Tlou Energy : Publication of supplementary prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tlou Energy updates on drilling, transmission work at Lesedi

06/14/2023 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tlou Energy Ltd - Company developing power solutions for Botswana through gas-fired power and ancillary projects - Drills the Lesedi 6P vertical production well to a depth of 589 million and intersects 6 metres of the target lower Morupule coal. Notes that the top sections of Lesedi 6A and Lesedi 6B lateral wells have also been drilled, both to a depth of 150 metres, plus an additional two metres following cementing. Explains the objective of the core-hole drilling is to provide additional geological control in the vicinity of the Lesedi 6 gas production pod. Adds that the core-hole determined the top and bottom of the target coal seam, close to where the lateral section of Lesedi 6A and Lesedi 6B will enter the coal. The core-hole was completed and logged after reaching a total depth of 535 metres and intersecting 6 metres of coal.

Company adds that work on the transmission lines to connect its Lesedi power project to the existing power grid is progressing. Notes overall progress to-date is around 73%. The work is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. Says substations required at either end of the transmission line are expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2024. Adds that work is continuing on a purpose-built operations facility for the initial 10 megawatt development and to allow for project expansion thereafter.

Current stock price: 2.00 pence, down 2.4% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: up 87%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TLOU ENERGY LIMITED
09:32aTlou Energy updates on drilling, transmission work at Lesedi
AN
02:00aTlou Energy Limited Announces Drilling and Operational Update
CI
06/12Tlou Energy : Publication of supplementary prospectus
PU
05/30Factbox-Penalties imposed on Australian companies over the recent years
RE
05/12Tlou Energy launches fundraise for Botswana developments
AN
05/12Tlou Energy Launches AU$11 Million Entitlement Offer
MT
05/12Tlou Energy : Appendix 3b
PU
05/12Tlou Energy Seeks to Raise Up to Nearly AU$11 Million to Develop Power Projects
MT
05/10Australian firms correct claims after regulator's 'greenwashing' crackdown
RE
05/02Tlou receives loan to help fund Botswana operations
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 6,60 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 27 804 394x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart TLOU ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tlou Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Anthony Rechka Gilby Director
Colm Cloonan Finance Director & Director
Martin McIver Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh William Swire Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabaake Gabaake Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TLOU ENERGY LIMITED5.71%21
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.35%300 320
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.86%125 132
CNOOC LIMITED13.03%71 722
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.04%65 925
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-2.29%61 558
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer