TMB Bank : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities of TMB AND TBANK As of 28 February 2021

Assets

Cash

Interbank and money market items - net

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives assets

Investments - net

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net Properties for sale - net

Premises and equipment - net Other assets - net

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (has not been audited by a certified public accountant)

As of 28 February 2021

Thousand Baht

Total assets

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 31 December 2020

11,909,499 Deposits

279,166,387 Interbank and money market items

22,145,999 Liability payable on demand

7,329,675 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

69,836,465 Derivatives Liabilities

158,851,759 Debt issued and borrowings

666,101,373 Other liabilities

3,225,476 13,476,938 13,254,870

Total liabilities

Shareholders'equity

Equity portion Other reserves Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

1,245,298,441

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Thousand Baht

Liabilities

Thousand Baht

857,368,791

49,870,071

4,313,510

432,585

5,776,449

88,672,605

35,582,631 1,042,016,642

134,910,547 5,796,729 62,574,523 203,281,799 1,245,298,441

22,027,537 ( 2.39 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses) Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 30,572,968 Regulatory capital 241,453,634 (27.71 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets) Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 241,453,634 (27.71 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets) Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 28 February 2021 resulting from penalties for violation of the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section ………. - For financial business groups Channels for disclosure of information on capital requirment

For commercial banks

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Groups) Channel for disclosure TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3 Channel for disclosure TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3 Date of disclosure 29 October 2020 Date of disclosure 29 October 2020 Information as of 30 June 2020 Information as of 30 June 2020 Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented

Position Head of Financial Regulatory Management

(Waree Thanmongkolswad)

(Prapasiri Kositthanakorn) Position Chief Financial Officer

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(HAS NOT BEEN AUDITED BY A CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT)

AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2021

C.B.1.1

THOUSAND BAHT CASH 7,626,576 DEPOSITS 539,962,263 INTERBANK AND MONEY MARKET ITEMS - NET 63,240,199 INTERBANK AND MONEY MARKET ITEMS 94,503,805 FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 736,303.00 LIABILITY PAYABLE ON DEMAND 1,620,497 DERIVATIVES ASSETS 1,060,433 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS - INVESTMENTS - NET 53,973,302 DERIVATIVES LIABILITIES 707,099.00 INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES - NET 168,183 DEBT ISSUED AND BORROWINGS 5,158 LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AND ACCRUED INTEREST RECEIVABLES - NET 638,626,043 OTHER LIABILITIES 12,498,090 PROPERTIES FOR SALE - NET 3,047,356 TOTAL LIABILITIES 649,296,912 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT - NET 9,738,069 OTHER ASSETS - NET 23,129,609 62,749,316 3,412,628 85,887,217 152,049,161 801,346,073 801,346,073 ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY PORTION

OTHER RESERVES

RETAINED EARNINGS

LIABILITIESSHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

THOUSAND BAHT NON-PERFORMING LOANS (GROSS) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 17,559,373 ( 2.48 PERCENTS OF TOTAL LOANS BEFORE DEDUCTING ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ) ALLOWANCE FOR DEBTORS AS PRESCRIBED BY THE BOT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED31 DECEMBER 2020 21,036,987 REGULATORY CAPITAL 125,881,701 ( 21.07 (PERCENT) RATIO OF TOTAL CAPITAL TO RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS ) CAPITAL AFTER DEDUCTING CAPITAL ADD-ONS FOR LOANS TO LARGE EXPOSURES 125,881,701 ( 21.07 (PERCENT) RATIO OF TOTAL CAPITAL AFTER DEDUCTING CAPITAL ADD-ONS TO RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS ) CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DURING THE QUARTER ENDED28 FEBRUARY 2021 RESULTING FROM PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF THE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BUSINESS ACT B.E.2551 (2008), SECTION - CHANNELS FOR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION ON CAPITAL REQUIREMENT FOR COMMERCIAL BANKS

(UNDER THE NOTIFICATION OF THE BANK OF THAILAND)

RE : DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT ON CAPITAL ADEQUACY FOR COMMERCIAL BANKS)FOR FINANCIAL BUSINESS GROUPS

(UNDER THE NOTIFICATION OF THE BANK OF THAILAND

RE : DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT ON CAPITAL ADEQUACY FOR FINANCIAL BUSINESS GROUPS)

CHANNEL FOR DISCLOSURE www.thanachartbank.co.th CHANNEL FOR DISCLOSURE www.tmbbank.com DATE OF DISCLOSURE 29 OCTOBER 2020 DATE OF DISCLOSURE 29 OCTOBER 2020 INFORMATION AS OF 30 JUNE 2020 INFORMATION AS OF 30 JUNE 2020

WE HEREBY CERTIFY THAT THIS SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IS COMPLETELY, CORRECTLY AND TRULY PRESENTED.

…………………………………………… .

( PRAPHAN ANUPONGONGARCH )

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

……………………………………………

( PRAPASIRI KOSITTHANAKORN )

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT