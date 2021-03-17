Log in
TMB BANK

(TMB)
TMB Bank : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities of TMB AND TBANK As of 28 February 2021

03/17/2021 | 03:47am EDT
Assets

Cash

Interbank and money market items - net

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives assets

Investments - net

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net Properties for sale - net

Premises and equipment - net Other assets - net

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (has not been audited by a certified public accountant)

As of 28 February 2021

Thousand Baht

Total assets

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 31 December 2020

11,909,499 Deposits

279,166,387 Interbank and money market items

22,145,999 Liability payable on demand

7,329,675 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

69,836,465 Derivatives Liabilities

158,851,759 Debt issued and borrowings

666,101,373 Other liabilities

3,225,476 13,476,938 13,254,870

Total liabilities

Shareholders'equity

Equity portion Other reserves Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

1,245,298,441

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Thousand Baht

Liabilities

Thousand Baht

857,368,791

49,870,071

4,313,510

432,585

5,776,449

88,672,605

35,582,631 1,042,016,642

134,910,547 5,796,729 62,574,523 203,281,799 1,245,298,441

22,027,537

( 2.39 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 31 December 2020

30,572,968

Regulatory capital

241,453,634

(27.71 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

241,453,634

(27.71 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 28 February 2021 resulting from penalties for violation of

the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section ……….

-

For financial business groups

Channels for disclosure of information on capital requirment

For commercial banks

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Groups)

Channel for disclosure

TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3

Channel for disclosure TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3

Date of disclosure

29 October 2020

Date of disclosure 29 October 2020

Information as of

30 June 2020

Information as of 30 June 2020

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented

Position Head of Financial Regulatory Management

(Waree Thanmongkolswad)

(Prapasiri Kositthanakorn) Position Chief Financial Officer

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(HAS NOT BEEN AUDITED BY A CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT)

AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2021

C.B.1.1

THOUSAND BAHT

CASH

7,626,576

DEPOSITS

539,962,263

INTERBANK AND MONEY MARKET ITEMS - NET

63,240,199

INTERBANK AND MONEY MARKET ITEMS

94,503,805

FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

736,303.00

LIABILITY PAYABLE ON DEMAND

1,620,497

DERIVATIVES ASSETS

1,060,433

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

-

INVESTMENTS - NET

53,973,302

DERIVATIVES LIABILITIES

707,099.00

INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES - NET

168,183

DEBT ISSUED AND BORROWINGS

5,158

LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AND ACCRUED INTEREST RECEIVABLES - NET

638,626,043

OTHER LIABILITIES

12,498,090

PROPERTIES FOR SALE - NET

3,047,356

TOTAL LIABILITIES

649,296,912

PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT - NET

9,738,069

OTHER ASSETS - NET

23,129,609

62,749,316

3,412,628

85,887,217

152,049,161

801,346,073

801,346,073

ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY PORTION

OTHER RESERVES

RETAINED EARNINGS

LIABILITIESSHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

THOUSAND BAHT

NON-PERFORMING LOANS (GROSS) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

17,559,373

( 2.48 PERCENTS OF TOTAL LOANS BEFORE DEDUCTING ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES )

ALLOWANCE FOR DEBTORS AS PRESCRIBED BY THE BOT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED31 DECEMBER 2020

21,036,987

REGULATORY CAPITAL

125,881,701

( 21.07 (PERCENT) RATIO OF TOTAL CAPITAL TO RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS )

CAPITAL AFTER DEDUCTING CAPITAL ADD-ONS FOR LOANS TO LARGE EXPOSURES

125,881,701

( 21.07 (PERCENT) RATIO OF TOTAL CAPITAL AFTER DEDUCTING CAPITAL ADD-ONS TO RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS )

CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DURING THE QUARTER ENDED28 FEBRUARY 2021

RESULTING FROM PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF THE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BUSINESS ACT B.E.2551 (2008), SECTION

-

CHANNELS FOR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION ON CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

FOR COMMERCIAL BANKS

(UNDER THE NOTIFICATION OF THE BANK OF THAILAND)

RE : DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT ON CAPITAL ADEQUACY FOR COMMERCIAL BANKS)FOR FINANCIAL BUSINESS GROUPS

(UNDER THE NOTIFICATION OF THE BANK OF THAILAND

RE : DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT ON CAPITAL ADEQUACY FOR FINANCIAL BUSINESS GROUPS)

CHANNEL FOR DISCLOSURE

www.thanachartbank.co.th

CHANNEL FOR DISCLOSURE

www.tmbbank.com

DATE OF DISCLOSURE

29 OCTOBER 2020

DATE OF DISCLOSURE

29 OCTOBER 2020

INFORMATION AS OF

30 JUNE 2020

INFORMATION AS OF

30 JUNE 2020

WE HEREBY CERTIFY THAT THIS SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IS COMPLETELY, CORRECTLY AND TRULY PRESENTED.

…………………………………………… .

( PRAPHAN ANUPONGONGARCH )

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

……………………………………………

( PRAPASIRI KOSITTHANAKORN )

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
