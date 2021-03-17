TMB Bank : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities of TMB AND TBANK As of 28 February 2021

Assets
Cash
Interbank and money market items - net
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives assets
Investments - net
Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net Properties for sale - net
Premises and equipment - net Other assets - net
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (has not been audited by a certified public accountant)
As of 28 February 2021
Thousand Baht
Total assets
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 31 December 2020
11,909,499 Deposits
279,166,387 Interbank and money market items
22,145,999 Liability payable on demand
7,329,675 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
69,836,465 Derivatives Liabilities
158,851,759 Debt issued and borrowings
666,101,373 Other liabilities
3,225,476 13,476,938 13,254,870
Total liabilities
Shareholders'equity
Equity portion Other reserves Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
1,245,298,441
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Thousand Baht
Liabilities
Thousand Baht
857,368,791
49,870,071
4,313,510
432,585
5,776,449
88,672,605
35,582,631 1,042,016,642
134,910,547 5,796,729 62,574,523 203,281,799 1,245,298,441
|
22,027,537
|
( 2.39 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
|
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 31 December 2020
|
30,572,968
|
Regulatory capital
|
241,453,634
|
(27.71 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
|
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
|
241,453,634
|
(27.71 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 28 February 2021 resulting from penalties for violation of
|
the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section ……….
|
-
|
For financial business groups
Channels for disclosure of information on capital requirment
For commercial banks
|
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
|
Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Groups)
|
Channel for disclosure
|
TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3
|
Channel for disclosure TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3
|
Date of disclosure
|
29 October 2020
|
Date of disclosure 29 October 2020
|
Information as of
|
30 June 2020
|
Information as of 30 June 2020
Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented
Position Head of Financial Regulatory Management
(Waree Thanmongkolswad)
(Prapasiri Kositthanakorn) Position Chief Financial Officer
