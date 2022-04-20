Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTB   TH0068010Z07

TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TTB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
1.290 THB    0.00%
06:49aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 and 3-month period ended 31 Mar 2022 (Unreviewed) (Revised version)
PU
02:17aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities of ttb As of 31 March 2022
PU
02:17aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 and 3-month period ended 31 Mar 2022 (Unreviewed)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TMBThanachart Bank Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 and 3-month period ended 31 Mar 2022 (Unreviewed) (Revised version)

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 17:07:46
Headline
Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 and 3-month period ended 31 Mar 2022 (Unreviewed) (Revised version)
Symbol
TTB
Source
TTB
Full Detailed News 
                Management Discussion and Analysis

Company name                             : TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED
Year                                     : 2022
Quarter                                  : Quarter 1
Ending                                   : 31-Mar-2022
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TMBThanachart Bank pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:49aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 and 3-month perio..
PU
02:17aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities of ttb As of 31 Ma..
PU
02:17aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 and 3-month perio..
PU
01:45aTMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Unreviewed)
PU
04/19TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : The Adjustment conditions of TTB13C2204A, TTB13C2205A and TTB1..
PU
04/17TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Au..
PU
04/08UBS Starts Thanachart Bank at Sell With 1.20 Baht Price Target
MT
03/22Thai banking system strong enough to cope with future risks-c.bank
RE
03/17TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities of ttb As of 28 Fe..
PU
02/23TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for 2021, Payable on 11 May..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 290 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
Net income 2022 12 329 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 125 B 3 687 M 3 687 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 8 133
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,29 THB
Average target price 1,45 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piti Tantakasem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Praphan Anupongongarch President
Prapasiri Kositthanakorn Chief Financial Officer
Ekniti Nitithanprapas Chairman
Sutthikan Rungsrithong Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TMBTHANACHART BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.24%3 687
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.88%385 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.06%319 017
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%251 693
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%185 462
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.31%181 271