  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TMC META
  News
  Summary
    TMC   CA87261Y1060

TMC META

(TMC)
  Report
TMC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TMC the metals company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/29/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TMC the metals company (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TMC securities between March 3, 2021 and October 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid to acquire Tonga Offshore Mining Limited ("TOML") to undisclosed insiders; (2) the Company had artificially inflated its Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. ("NORI") exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (3) the Company’s purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the International Seabed Authority ("ISA" or the "Authority") that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (4) defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company’s environmentally risky exploitation plans; (5) the Company’s private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than defendants disclosed to investors; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Following this news, TMC stock dropped 4% hitting a low of $3.98 per share in pre-market hours on October 6, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TMC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -56,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 648 M 648 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float -
Chart TMC META
Duration : Period :
TMC META Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMC META
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,89 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 592%
Managers and Directors
Gerard Barron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Shesky Chief Financial Officer
Andy Jones Chief Technology Officer
Toby Buckley Senior Engineer
Scott E. Leonard Independent Director