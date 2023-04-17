Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TMC the metals Co. A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMC   CA87261Y1060

TMC THE METALS CO. A

(TMC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
0.8572 USD   +3.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: TMC The Metals Company Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMC) Craig Shesky-Enough Battery Metals to Serve all of North America

04/17/2023 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Craig Shesky-Enough Battery Metals to Serve all of North America

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Craig Shesky, The CFO of TMC The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trading on the Nasdaq.

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) to supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) to accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The Metals Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3185UQ69



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About The Metals Company Inc.:

The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) was founded in 2021 through the merger of DeepGreen and the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SOAC), to scale our nodule collecting and onshore processing systems.

We produce metals from polymetallic rocks to power electric vehicles. For over a decade, we’ve been exploring the planet's largest known deposit of battery-grade metals: nodules on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. During this time, our onshore team has developed and successfully run a metallurgical process to derive key battery metals from these remarkable rocks while generating zero solid processing waste.



Source:
The Ellis Martin Report The Metals Company Inc.



Contact:

Craig Shesky
Craig@metals.co
http://www.metals.co

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -60,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,43x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 238 M 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
Chart TMC THE METALS CO. A
Duration : Period :
TMC the metals Co. A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMC THE METALS CO. A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 250%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Barron Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Shesky Chief Financial Officer
Andy Jones Chief Technology Officer
Toby Buckley Senior Engineer
Christian Madsbjerg Independent Director
