TMC metals A : The Metals Company First Quarter 2022 Corporate Update

Q1 2022 Update: Unlocking the World's Largest Estimated Undeveloped Source of Battery Metals.

May 9, 2022

Forward looking statements.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that relate to future events, TMC the metals company Inc.'s (the "Company") future operations or financial performance, or the Company's plans, strategies and prospects. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of the Company as of the date of this presentation and are subject to uncertainty and changes. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the enclosed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports. All information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Regulation G - Non-GAAP financial measures:

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of TMC's business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

Agenda.

TMC value proposition 4

Nodule resource overview 6

Q1 2022 highlights 8

Project development progress 9

Growing public support for nodules 15

ESG case for nodules 18

Regulatory progress 24

Upcoming milestones for TMC 26

Financial update and project economics 27

Appendix 33

Abundant, secure, low production cost and low ESG cost potential supply of metals.

CATHODE

Abundant

TMC is developing the world's largest estimated source of battery metals with enough nickel, copper, manganese and cobalt in situ to potentially electrify 280 million EVs1

Secure

Located on the abyssal seafloor in the international waters regulated by the International Seabed Authority (ISA), an inter-governmental organization established pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas

Low production cost

Expecting to become the 2nd lowest cost nickel producer on the planet at steady state production on Project One2, reflecting high grades with four battery metals in high concentrations in a single resource

Low ESG cost

Expected 70-99% reduction of lifecycle ESG impacts, including near-zero solid processing waste, 90% less CO2 equivalent emissions3

$22 billion NPV for 1st project $22 billion net present value at current metal prices for NORI-D, TMC's first project representing 22% of the company's estimated resource4

Tier 1 partners / investors5

SILICATE

1 Assuming 75kWh batteries with NMC811 chemistry and nodule resource grade and abundance, "Where Should Metals for the Green Transition Come From?", Paulikas et al, LCA white paper, April 2020. Calculation based on estimated contained value of nickel.

2 Canadian NI 43-101 and SEC Regulation S-K (Subpart 1300) Compliant NORI Area D CCZ Mineral Resource Estimate and associated financial model, AMC, March 2021; Metals Cost Curve, Wood Mackenzie, August 2020.

3 "Where Should Metals for the Green Transition Come From?", Paulikas et al, LCA white paper, April 2020. "Life cycle climate change impacts of producing battery metals from land ores versus deep-sea polymetallic nodules", Paulikas et al, December 2020.

4 Canadian NI 43-101 and SEC Regulation S-K (Subpart 1300) Compliant NORI Area D CCZ Mineral Resource Estimate and associated financial model, AMC, March 2021. Current prices as of May 9, 2022. NPV at January 1, 2021.

5 Allseas, Maersk and Glencore are TMC shareholders. Our agreement with Maersk for vessel operations ended pursuant to its terms in January 2022 following the completion of all NORI Area D baseline campaigns.

5 TMC: #1 and #2 largest undeveloped nickel projects on the planet, and the alternative to Russian- and Chinese-controlled supply. World's largest nickel projects - 2022 World's largest nickel operations ranked by resource Total est. resources (inferred, indicated & measured), in Mt1 Total resources (inferred, indicated & measured), in Mt2 18.9 16.0 3 NORI #1 6.6 5.7 4.8 Federal rejection of permit in 2021 4.2 5.4 4.3 TOML #2 3.4 TMC portfolio Location Clarion Clipperton Sangaji IndonesiaDumont Canada Turnagain CanadaTwin Metals USANornickel RussiaFeNi HalmaheraJinchuan Indonesia ChinaKoniambo New Caledonia Zone Nickel equivalent grades4 1 https://www.mining.com/featured-article/ranked-worlds-biggest-nickel-projects-2022/

2 Global Nickel Industry Cost Summary, Wood Mackenzie, August 2020; inclusive of reserves. Asset Reports for FeNi Halmahera, Jinchuan and Koniambo.

3 Canadian NI 43-101 Resource Statement for full field financial model (internal DeepGreen development scenario).

4 Nickel equivalence calculation uses NORI-D Model price deck as stated in NORI Initial Assessment available at investors.metals.co.

3.2%

1.8%

0.3%

0.2%

0.2%

2.3%

1.9%

1.3%