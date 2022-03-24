TMC metals A : The Metals Company Fourth Quarter 2021 Corporate Update
Q4 and FY 2021 Update: Key Strategic Announcements
Bringing TMC Closer to Unlocking the World's Largest
Estimated Undeveloped Source of Battery Metals.
March 24, 2022
Forward looking statements.
Certain statements made in this presentation are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements. Most of these factors are outside TMC's control and are difficult to predict.
Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory uncertainties and the impact of government regulation and political instability on TMC's resource activities; changes to any of the laws, rules, regulations or policies to which TMC is subject; the impact of
extensive and costly environmental requirements on TMC's operations; environmental liabilities; the impact of polymetallic nodule collection on biodiversity in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) and recovery rates of impacted ecosystems; TMC's ability to develop minerals in sufficient grade or quantities to justify commercial operations; the lack of development of seafloor polymetallic nodule deposit; uncertainty in the estimates for mineral resource calculations from certain contract areas and for the grade and quality of polymetallic nodule deposits; TMC's ability to successfully enter into binding agreements with each of Epsilon Carbon and Allseas; risks associated with natural hazards; uncertainty with respect to the specialized treatment and processing of polymetallic nodules that TMC may recover; risks associated with collective, development and processing operations, including with respect to the proposed plant in India and Allseas' expected development efforts; fluctuations in transportation costs; testing and manufacturing of equipment; risks associated with TMC's limited operating history; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with TMC's intellectual property; and other risks and uncertainties, including those in the "Risk Factors" section in TMC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed by TMC with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 15, 2021, and in TMC's other future filings with the SEC. TMC cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive.
TMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. TMC does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based except as required by law.
Agenda.
TMC value proposition
Strategic update
Board update
Market update
Nodule resource overview
ESG case for nodules
Project development progress
Regulatory progress
Upcoming milestones for TMC
Project economics
Financial update
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
Abundant, secure, low production cost and low ESG cost potential supply of metals.
Abundant
TMC is developing the world's largest estimated source of battery metals with enough nickel, copper, manganese and cobalt in situ to potentially electrify 280 million EVs1
Secure
Located on the abyssal seafloor in the international waters regulated by the International Seabed Authority, an inter-governmental organization established pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas
Low production cost
Expecting to become the 2nd lowest cost nickel producer on the planet at steady state production on Project One2, reflecting high grades with four battery metals in high concentrations in a single resource
Low ESG cost
Expected 70-99% reduction of lifecycle ESG impacts, including near-zero solid processing waste, 90% less CO2 equivalent emissions3
$22 billion NPV for 1st project
$22 billion net present value at current metal prices for NORI-D, TMC's first project
representing 22% of the company's estimated resource4
Tier 1 partners / investors5
CATHODESILICATE
Assuming 75kWh batteries with NMC811 chemistry and nodule resource grade and abundance, "Where Should Metals for the Green Transition Come From?", Paulikas et al, LCA white paper, April 2020. Calculation based on estimated contained value of nickel.
Canadian NI 43-101 Compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for NORI-D Area, AMC, February 2021; Metals Cost Curve, Wood Mackenzie, August 2020.
"Where Should Metals for the Green Transition Come From?", Paulikas et al, LCA white paper, April 2020. "Life cycle climate change impacts of producing battery metals from land ores versus deep-sea polymetallic nodules", Paulikas et al, December 2020.
Canadian NI 43-101 and SEC Regulation S-K (Subpart 1300) Compliant NORI Area D CCZ Mineral Resource Estimate and associated financial model, AMC, March 2021. Current prices as of March 23, 2022 except nickel assumed at $30,000/t. NPV at January 1, 2021.
Allseas, Maersk and Glencore are TMC shareholders. Our agreement with Maersk for vessel operations ended pursuant to its terms in January 2022 following the completion of all NORI Area D baseline campaigns.
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
TMC is positioned at the intersection of three megatrends in the green transition.
Electrification: batteries for EVs and renewables
$5 trillion
Total addressable market for EVs over the next decade1
$2 trillion
Cumulative mining investment required to limit rise in global temperatures to 2°C2
Reshoring
of supply chains
ESG /
Impact
investing
Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities.
Wood Mackenzie.
