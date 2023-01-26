Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TMC the metals Co. A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMC   CA87261Y1060

TMC THE METALS CO. A

(TMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:41:07 2023-01-26 pm EST
0.8670 USD   -2.03%
02:37pThe Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023
GL
02:37pThe Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023
GL
2022Tmc The Metals Co Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023

01/26/2023 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful conclusion of the first integrated nodule collection system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s and of the environmental impact monitoring campaign conducted by its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI)., The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences and summits being held by leading organizations in the first quarter of 2023:

Conferences
NAATBatt Annual Meeting & Conference
Date: February 20-23, 2023
Format: In-person
Location: Wigwam Resort, Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Attendees: Erica Ocampo, Chief Sustainability Officer
Registration: https://nac.naatbatt.org/naatbatt-annual-conference-2023/registration/

Ditchley Climate and Energy Summit
Date: March 3, 2023
Format: In-person
Location: Chipping Norton, Oxford, UK
Attendees: Erika Ilves, Chief Strategy Officer

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention
Date: March 5-8, 2023
Format: In-person, company booth, 1x1s available
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer and several additional TMC team members
Registration: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration/fee-and-pass-info

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference
Date: March 21-22, 2023
Format: In-person, 1x1s available
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO
Registration: https://swissmininginstitute.ch/registration-march-21-22-2023/

SAFE Summit: A Pathway to Electrification from Minerals to Market
Date: March 28-29, 2023
Format: In-person, company presentation
Location: Washington D.C., USA
Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO and Ambassador Margo Deiye, Nauru’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Nauru’s Ambassador to the ISA
Registration: https://safesummit.org/safe-summit-2023/

121 Mining Investment Las Vegas
Date: March 28-29, 2023
Format: In-person, 1x1s available
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Attendees: Craig Shesky, CFO
Registration: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/registration/register-investor/

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.


All news about TMC THE METALS CO. A
02:37pThe Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023
GL
02:37pThe Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023
GL
2022Tmc The Metals Co Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
2022Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Nike Poised to Surge..
MT
2022Tmc The Metals Co Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
2022Transcript : TMC the metals company Inc. - Special Call
CI
2022Transcript : TMC the metals company Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
2022TMC THE METALS CO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2022TMC THE METALS CO INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2022The Metals Company Provides Q3 Corporate Update
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TMC THE METALS CO. A
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float -
Chart TMC THE METALS CO. A
Duration : Period :
TMC the metals Co. A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMC THE METALS CO. A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,89 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Barron Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Shesky Chief Financial Officer
Andy Jones Chief Technology Officer
Toby Buckley Senior Engineer
Christian Madsbjerg Independent Director