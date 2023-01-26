The Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023
01/26/2023 | 02:37pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful conclusion of the first integrated nodule collection system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s and of the environmental impact monitoring campaign conducted by its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI)., The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences and summits being held by leading organizations in the first quarter of 2023:
Ditchley Climate and Energy Summit Date: March 3, 2023 Format: In-person Location: Chipping Norton, Oxford, UK Attendees: Erika Ilves, Chief Strategy Officer
Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention Date: March 5-8, 2023 Format: In-person, company booth, 1x1s available Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer and several additional TMC team members Registration: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration/fee-and-pass-info
SAFE Summit: A Pathway to Electrification from Minerals to Market Date: March 28-29, 2023 Format: In-person, company presentation Location: Washington D.C., USA Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO and Ambassador Margo Deiye, Nauru’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Nauru’s Ambassador to the ISA Registration: https://safesummit.org/safe-summit-2023/
About The Metals Company The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.