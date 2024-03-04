https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F0KT8R7R

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin we speak with Craig Shesky of The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) at the Mines and Money Miami Conference. The company promises to be the cleanest source of mining nickel with comparatively negligible environmental impact as opposed to other sources of nickel mining globally, while being able to to compete economically with China, Indonesia and Russia. Fascinating interview. Worth a listen.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:





The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) was founded in 2021 through the merger of DeepGreen and the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SOAC), to scale our nodule collecting and onshore processing systems.



We produce metals from polymetallic rocks to power electric vehicles. For over a decade, we've been exploring the planet's largest known deposit of battery-grade metals: nodules on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. During this time, our onshore team has developed and successfully run a metallurgical process to derive key battery metals from these remarkable rocks while generating zero solid processing waste.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Media: media@metals.co Investors: investors@metals.co