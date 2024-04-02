TME PHARMA : Invest Securities slightly adjusts its target

Invest Securities maintains its Buy rating on TME Pharma shares, with a target price of 0.61 euros, compared with 0.62 euros previously.



TME Pharma announced on March 28 that its first exercise period for BSA Z warrants had generated gross proceeds of 120kE, with almost 12.6% of the number of outstanding BSA Z warrants exercised. The second exercise period is scheduled to start on May 27 and run until June 21, 2024.



If all outstanding BSA Zs were exercised, TME Pharma could raise up to 951kE, securing its business until the end of September 2024, the analyst estimates.



In the short term, the main catalyst remains the FDA's decision on whether or not to grant Fast Track approval to the glioblastoma program", emphasizes Invest.



