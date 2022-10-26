Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TME Pharma N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ALTME   NL0015000YE1

TME PHARMA N.V.

(ALTME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Euronext Paris  -  2022-10-20
3.800 EUR   +2.69%
Tme Pharma N : 2022, Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2022
PU
09/21Tme pharma announces upcoming presentation at the society for neuro-oncology annual meeting 2022
AQ
08/26TME Pharma - SAFETY CONFIRMED OF NOX-A12 AND PEMBROLIZUMAB COMBINATION IN GLORIA PHASE 1/2 BRAIN CANCER STUDY
AQ
TME Pharma N : 2022, Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2022

10/26/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
TME Pharma N.V. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Half-Year Financial Report 2022

30 June 2022

TME Pharma N.V. Half-Year Financial Report 2022

Contents

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of

30 June 2022

3

Management and Activity Report

20

Business Highlights

20

Financial Highlights

26

Transactions between Related Parties

31

Risk Factors

32

Declaration by the Persons Responsible for 2022 Half-Year

Financial Report

33

1

TME Pharma N.V. Half-Year Financial Report 2022

Forward-looking statements

This Half-Year Financial Report contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this Half-Year Financial Report and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management estimates and on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified under the section "Risk Factors" in this Half-Year Financial Report.

Such estimates have been made in good faith and represent the current beliefs of management. Management believes that such estimates are founded on reasonable grounds. However, by their nature, estimates may not be correct or complete. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events. Many of these forward-looking statements contained in this Half-Year Financial Report can be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project", "target", "may", "will", "would", "could", "might" or "should" or "potential" or similar terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Group's control that could cause the Group's actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

TME Pharma N.V. Half-Year Financial Report 2022

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of 30 June 2022

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position as of 30 June 2022

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Condensed consolidated interim cash-flow statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholder's equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of 30 June 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TME Pharma NV published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 17:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
