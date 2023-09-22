TME PHARMA ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF TWO CLINICAL ABSTRACTS ON THE ONGOING NOX-A12 GLORIA PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IN GLIOBLASTOMA FOR PRESENTATION AT ESMO 2023 CONGRESS AND SNO 2023 ANNUAL MEETING Berlin, Germany, September 22, 2023, 08.00 a.m. CEST - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that two abstracts on the ongoing NOX-A12 GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial in first-line brain cancer (glioblastoma) were selected for presentation at upcoming international scientific conferences. The oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress taking place in Madrid, Spain, on October20-24,2023, will highlight anin-depthanalysis of how the combination of radiotherapy andNOX-A12remodels the immune tumor microenvironment infirst-lineglioblastoma patients, featuring clinical data from the GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial. The full abstract will be published online via theESMO Congress websiteat 00.05 CEST on Monday, October 16, 2023. It will be available concurrently on theTME Pharmawebsite. Title: Spatial remodeling of the immune tumor microenvironment after radiotherapy and CXCL12 inhibition in glioblastoma in the Phase 1/2 GLORIA trial. Speaker: Dr. Julian Layer Session: Mini Oral 508MO Lecture Time and Date: 11.15-11.20 a.m. CEST, Saturday, October 21, 2023 The 2023 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Vancouver, Canada, on November15-19,2023, will feature a poster presentation with a clinical update from the ongoing GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial studyingNOX-A12,TME Pharma'sCXCL12 inhibitor, in combination with radiotherapy andanti-VEGF(bevacizumab). The full abstract will be published and made available on the SNO official journalNeuro-Oncologyon Friday, November 10, 2023. It will be available concurrently on theTME Pharmawebsite. Title: Interim data on dual inhibition of post-radiogenicangio-vasculogenesis by olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12) and bevacizumab in glioblastoma from the first expansion arm of the Phase 1/2 GLORIA trial. Presenter: Prof. Frank Giordano,MD Session: Poster Session Session Time and Date: 7.30-9.30 p.m. PT, Friday, November 17, 2023

For more information, please contact: TME Pharma N.V. Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., CEO Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 investors@tmepharma.com Investor and Media Relations: LifeSci Advisors Guillaume van Renterghem Tel. +41 (0) 76 735 01 31 gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com NewCap Arthur Rouillé Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15 arouille@newcap.fr About TME Pharma TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company'soncology-focusedpipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME,TME Pharma'sapproach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA clinical trial,TME Pharmais studying its lead drug candidateNOX-A12in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy.TME Pharmahas deliveredtop-linedata from theNOX-A12threedose-escalationcohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy ofNOX-A12in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination ofNOX-A12,radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy has received orphan drug designation for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharmahas delivered finaltop-linedata with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from itsNOX-A12combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy ofNOX-A12in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens assecond-linetherapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in France, Spain and the United States. The company's secondclinical-stagedrug candidate,NOX-E36,is designed to target the innate immune system.TME Pharmais considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at:www.tmepharma.com.