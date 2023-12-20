TME PHARMA ANNOUNCES FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL AT 19 MONTHS FOLLOW-UP IN GLORIA BRAIN CANCER TRIAL

Median overall survival surpasses 19 months and continues to improve in glioblastoma patients receiving NOX-A12 combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab

NOX-A12 combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab Survival rate in this cohort at 19 months is 10-fold greater than a reference cohort of matched patients receiving standard of care (50% vs. 5%)

Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2023, 08.00 a.m. CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces that with median overall survival (mOS) has now passed 19 months and will improve further in the GLORIA expansion arm for newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients receiving NOX-A12with the VEGF inhibitor bevacizumab and radiotherapy.

"The survival data in the cohort receiving the combination of NOX-A12, bevacizumab and radiotherapy has continued to improve with treatment or follow-up of enrolled brain cancer patients. Passing 19 months suggests a large survival benefit for patients on NOX-A12-basedtherapy since we are seeing more than an 80% increase in survival over the 10.5 months in the matched standard of care reference cohort of patients with the same profile as those we recruited into the study of NOX-A12:newly-diagnosed aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) with chemotherapy refractory tumors not amenable to complete surgical resection," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of TME Pharma. "With further perspective on the data we can now say with certainty that median overall survival will be between 19.0 and 19.9 months and plan to provide an update before the end of February 2024."

The NOX-A12-based combination with bevacizumab and radiotherapy has now further surpassed the median overall survival figures achieved in what TME Pharma believes to be all the relevant competitor studies conducted in the US or EU involving newly diagnosed, chemotherapy-resistant (MGMT unmethylated) glioblastoma patients which ranged from 13.4 to 16.5 months mOS for therapies in clinical development and 16.9 months demonstrated by the Tumor Treating Fields device that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for newly-diagnosed glioblastoma in 20151. In addition, the NOX-A12-based therapy achieved this result despite having a more difficult population to treat since only patients with residual detectable tumor after surgery were included the NOX-A12 trial, while competing trials included patients with complete removal of detectable tumor.

1 See annex to the TME Pharma press release published on 13 September 2023