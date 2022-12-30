TME Pharma N : announces convocation of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

TME PHARMA ANNOUNCES CONVOCATION OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Berlin, Germany, December 30, 2022, 06.00 p.m. CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the EGM) of the company is convened at 01.30 p.m. CET on January 30, 2023, at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This EGM is convened to vote on the proposal to reduce the nominal value per share and increase authorized share capital. The EGM documentation, i.e., the convocation, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda items 2 and 3, the instructions and documents for participation and voting at the EGM are available on the company's website (www.tmepharma.com). These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge. Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the EGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as shareholder in one of administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on January 02, 2023 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CET on January 23, 2023, of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website). For more information, please contact: TME Pharma N.V. Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., CEO Bryan Jennings, CFO Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 investors@tmepharma.com

Investor and Media Relations: LifeSci Advisors Guillaume van Renterghem Tel. +41 (0) 76 735 01 31 gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com NewCap Arthur Rouillé Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15 arouille@newcap.fr About TME Pharma TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focusedpipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-linedata from the NOX-A12three dose-escalationcohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12,radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy has received orphan drug designation for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-linedata with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-linetherapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial is in discussion with regulatory authorities in the United States and Europe. The company's second clinical-stagedrug candidate, NOX-E36,is designed to target the innate immune system. TME Pharma is considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com. TME Pharma® and the TME Pharma logo are registered trademarks. Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Visit TME Pharma on LinkedInand Twitter.