TME Pharma N : announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Bryan Jennings

TME PHARMA ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF ITS

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BRYAN JENNINGS

Investor and partnering activities to be pursued by CEO Aram Mangasarian, Senior VP Finance Heike Balzer, VP Legal and General Counsel Karen Ophoff and Senior Director Investor Relations & Business Development Ewelina Staniuk

Berlin, Germany, November 28, 2022, 06:00 p.m. CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris:

ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bryan Jennings, has resigned for personal reasons. He will remain in his role through December 31, 2022, in order to ensure a smooth transition period.

To preserve financial resources, ongoing financing and partnering activities will be pursued by CEO Aram Mangasarian, long-standing members of staff Senior Vice President of Finance, Heike Balzer, and Vice President Legal and General Counsel, Karen Ophoff, as well as newly appointed Senior Director Investor Relations and Business Development, Ewelina Staniuk. Ewelina assumes the new position after serving as Director Corporate and Business Development since November 2019.

"We would like to thank Bryan for the outstanding contribution he has made to TME Pharma during his time as CFO, in particular the expertise he provided by improving the profile of the company and bringing it to the attention of new investors in the US and Europe. Bryan has prepared the company to enter global exchanges as potential hosts for our shares, and by driving the introduction of new capital structures, including share consolidation and a preferred share class, has created an attractive balance sheet for long-term institutional investors. With that job done, we continue to reach out to the investor communities while evaluating and reacting to challenging market conditions," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of TME Pharma. "We wish Bryan all the best in his future endeavors, and we thank him for his help in ensuring a smooth transition with Heike, Karen and Ewelina. Ewelina has been heavily involved in the business development and financing activities of the company since she joined us in 2018 and she has the knowledge, capabilities and passion to help TME Pharma communicate on its outstanding clinical data. Heike and Karen have been with the firm since early 2000 and have an exceptional grasp of financial reporting, financial planning as well as legal and contractual commitments. TME remains well equipped to continue attracting investors and strategic partners."

"I would like to thank the TME Pharma board and management team for making my time at the company so rewarding," said Bryan Jennings. "The data generated over the last twelve months have been exceptional and have attracted keen interest from the scientific community and investors in NOX-A12 and the glioblastoma market generally. This is a significant step forward given the challenging history of the brain cancer indication. While I am leaving TME Pharma for personal reasons,