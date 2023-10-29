TMK Energy Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project and also holds a 20% interest in the Talisman Depp Project. The Gurvantes XXXV Project is an exploration project for Coal Seam Gas (CSG) covering approximately 8,400 square kilometers (km2) of the South Gobi basin of Mongolia. The Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project area is situated approximately 20 kilometers (km) from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the extensive Northern China gas transmission and distribution network. The Talisman Deep Project contains the Napoleon structure, which is located in WA-8-L below Talisman in the Barrow-Dampier Sub-basin.