Certain Ordinary Shares of TMK Energy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 192 days starting from 20-APR-2023 to 29-OCT-2023.
The largest shareholder, Tsetsen Zantav, has agreed to enter a voluntary selling restriction for a period of six months following the issue of the New Shares representing 19.98% of the Company?s outstanding shares immediately following the Placement.
October 28, 2023
