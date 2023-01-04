TMM Real Estate Development : 04.01.2023 - TMM Real Estate Development PLC AGM 2023 notice

FORM OF PROXY

Το: TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC LIMITED,

Tel. +357 22777000, 1, Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus, P.O. Box 22119, 1517, Nicosia Cyprus, Fax: +357 22779939.

I/We...........................………………………………of ……………………………………………………………………………………………

I.D. No./Registration No. …………………………, being a Member/Members of TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC LIMITED

hereby appoint

Mr./Mrs ………………………………………. I.D. No.………………….. of……….…………………………………………………………..

or failing him/her,

Mr./Mrs …………………………………… I.D. No.……………………of……….…………………………………………………………..

as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC LIMITED, to be held 1, Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus, at 12 noon on 19th January, 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.

My/our proxy is authorised to vote as he/she thinks fit, unless the method of voting is indicated below.

For Against 1. Review and approval of the Management Report for the financial year ended 31st December, 2021. 2. Review and approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31st December, 2021. 3. Election of the members of the Board of Directors in place of those who retire. 4. Re-appointment of the Independent Auditors and authorisation to the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 5. Any other business, which can be carried out at an Annual General Meeting

Date ………………………………… Shareholder's Signature ………………..……………… Communication details of shareholder: Tel………………….……....... Fax ….……….……….. Communication details of proxy: Tel………………….……....... Fax……….…………….