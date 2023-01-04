Advanced search
    TR61   US87260H1041

TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PLC

(TR61)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05:44 2023-01-04 am EST
0.002000 EUR    0.00%
08:48aTmm Real Estate Development : 04.01.2023 - TMM Real Estate Development PLC AGM 2023 notice
PU
2022Tmm Real Estate Development : Annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021
PU
2022Tmm Real Estate Development : 26.12.2022 - TMM Real Estate Development PLC publishes FY 2021 audited consolidated financial statements
PU
TMM Real Estate Development : 04.01.2023 - TMM Real Estate Development PLC AGM 2023 notice

01/04/2023 | 08:48am EST
FORM OF PROXY

Το: TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC LIMITED,

Tel. +357 22777000, 1, Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus, P.O. Box 22119, 1517, Nicosia Cyprus, Fax: +357 22779939.

I/We...........................………………………………of ……………………………………………………………………………………………

I.D. No./Registration No. …………………………, being a Member/Members of TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC LIMITED

hereby appoint

Mr./Mrs ………………………………………. I.D. No.………………….. of……….…………………………………………………………..

or failing him/her,

Mr./Mrs …………………………………… I.D. No.……………………of……….…………………………………………………………..

as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC LIMITED, to be held 1, Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus, at 12 noon on 19th January, 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.

My/our proxy is authorised to vote as he/she thinks fit, unless the method of voting is indicated below.

For

Against

1.

Review and approval of the Management Report for the financial year ended 31st December, 2021.

2.

Review and approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report for the

financial year ended 31st December, 2021.

3.

Election of the members of the Board of Directors in place of those who retire.

4.

Re-appointment of the Independent Auditors and authorisation to the Board of Directors to fix their

remuneration.

5.

Any other business, which can be carried out at an Annual General Meeting

Date …………………………………

Shareholder's Signature ………………..………………

Communication details of shareholder:

Tel………………….……....... Fax ….……….………..

Communication details of proxy:

Tel………………….……....... Fax……….…………….

  • A Member entitled to attend and vote at the above Meeting, is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. Such proxy need not be a Member of the Company.
  • Members and/or their proxies who will attend the Meeting are requested to carry with them their identify card or other proof of identification.
  • The Instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing, or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal, or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized.
  • In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior of such joint holders who tenders a vote, whether in person or through a telephone or other telecommunication connection or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names of such holders stand in the Register of Members.
  • The record date determining the persons entitled to exercise their voting rights at the above Meeting is set to be on 4th January 2023. Any transactions carried out from 4th January 2023 will not be taken into account for the purpose of exercising voting rights.
  • This Form of Proxy must be deposited together with any other necessary documents at the Registered Office of the Company at 1, Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus, P.O. Box 22119, 1517, Nicosia, Cyprus, Fax: +357 22779939, at least 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or adjourned Meeting.

Disclaimer

TMM Real Estate Development Public Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 13:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
