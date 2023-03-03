Banca Profilo exercises greenshoe for 21,200 shares in TMP Group

(Alliance News) - TMP Group Spa announced Friday that Banca Profilo Spa has exercised its greenshoe option for 21,200 new shares in the company, thus closing the stabilization period.

The purchase price of the shares covered by the greenshoe option is EUR10 per share, which is equal to the price set as part of the offer, for a total consideration of EUR388,000.

On March 7, 38,800 shares of TMP borrowed under the over-allotment option will be returned to shareholder Maria Teresa Astorino.

Following the partial exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float portion of TMP's share capital is approximately 27 percent, and the company's share capital is represented by 1.4 million shares.

TMP Group's stock closed Friday up 1.0 percent at EUR9.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

