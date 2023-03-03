Advanced search
    TMP   IT0005531238

TMP GROUP S.P.A.

(TMP)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:15 2023-03-03 am EST
9.900 EUR   +1.02%
Banca Profilo exercises greenshoe for 21,200 shares in TMP Group

03/03/2023 | 01:12pm EST
(Alliance News) - TMP Group Spa announced Friday that Banca Profilo Spa has exercised its greenshoe option for 21,200 new shares in the company, thus closing the stabilization period.

The purchase price of the shares covered by the greenshoe option is EUR10 per share, which is equal to the price set as part of the offer, for a total consideration of EUR388,000.

On March 7, 38,800 shares of TMP borrowed under the over-allotment option will be returned to shareholder Maria Teresa Astorino.

Following the partial exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float portion of TMP's share capital is approximately 27 percent, and the company's share capital is represented by 1.4 million shares.

TMP Group's stock closed Friday up 1.0 percent at EUR9.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA PROFILO S.P.A. 0.47% 0.212 Delayed Quote.6.57%
TMP GROUP S.P.A. 1.02% 9.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
